Billionaire investor acquires Jeffrey Epstein's infamous Caribbean islands, plans to build luxury resorts

NBC News

Billionaire investor Stephen Deckoff has reportedly purchased Jeffrey Epstein's notorious private Caribbean islands with plans to transform them into a world-class luxury resort.

Forbes reports that Deckoff, founder of private equity firm Black Diamond Capital Management, acquired the islands for $60 million, approximately half of their initial asking price. Deckoff, who made the purchase through his investment firm, SD Investments LLC, told the publication he had never met Epstein nor visited the islands prior to Epstein's death in his jail cell in 2019.

Deckoff's ambitious plan involves the development of a state-of-the-art, five-star, luxury 25-room resort across the two islands – the 70-acre Little St. James and the 160-acre Great St. James.

He is currently in the process of hiring architects and engineers to carry out the project, with a target completion date set for 2025.

According to a press release, the resort aims to "help bolster tourism, create jobs, and spur economic development in the region while respecting and preserving the important environment of the islands."

Deckoff stated: