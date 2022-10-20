Billy Ray Cyrus apparently gives his 'Achy Breaky Heart' to woman his daughter's age

Fans are speculating whether the 61-year-old singer is engaged to Australian singer Firerose, who he allegedly met on the set of daughter Miley's hit show, Hannah Montana.

IG / Billy Ray Cyrus
On Tuesday, fans speculated, based on an Instagram post where she is wearing a diamond on her ring finger, that Australian singer-songwriter, Firerose, and Billy Ray Cyrus are engaged.

According to People, 61-year-old Cyrus and Firerose have been dating for a “little while” and met on the set of the hit Disney show, Hannah Montana. Although her current age is unknown, many speculate that she is in her mid-twenties, and they met when she was a teenager.

People writes, that she and Billy Ray collaborated on a song last year, and while describing their collaboration, Firerose refers to Cyrus as her “longtime pal and mentor.”

The news of their engagement sparked outrage on social media, with some commenters considering the timeline of their relationship to be inappropriate.

In a viral Twitter thread, one user describes their relationship and engagement as predatory, alleging that Cyrus is a “groomer.”

Another user alleges that Firerose “would of [sic] been the ages of 11-16 when Hannah Montana was in production.”

That user further accused Billy Ray of cheating on his wife, Tish, with her:

Cyrus and his wife of nearly three decades are amid an ongoing divorce, which has reportedly caused a rift between him and his 29-year-old daughter, Miley. iHeart claims that the father-daughter duo “have unfollowed each other on Instagram.”

According to The Sun, the spat between Miley and her father stemmed from disagreements over how Billy Ray handled his marriage to her mother, Tish.

“Miley is all about peace, but she didn’t agree with some things that her father has done. It has really escalated, and they are not on good terms.”

Billy Ray and Tish were married in 1993 and share five children together.

