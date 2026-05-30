Bitter brew: Tim Hortons says it's hiring Canadians again — but these GTA stores still favour foreign workers

Rebel News recently dropped by a couple of Tim Hortons stores in the Greater Toronto Area — one in North Toronto and one in Aurora.

We didn’t pay a visit to grab a cup of coffee or a box of Timbits. Rather, we were there to prove that Tim Hortons recently served up a whopper of a lie.

Tims, which is owned by a Brazilian hedge fund called 3G Capital, has faced growing pressure to change its hiring practices. Despite being Canada’s largest foodservice company, Tim’s has been exploiting the Temporary Foreign Worker Program to hire noncitizens.

Alas, Tims has suffered some bad PR due to these hiring practices. And so it was that Tims went into damage control mode recently. Tims' CEO publicly stated that the company is going to go back to hiring Canadian workers again.

That’s fantastic news! Except for one hitch: It’s fake news.

That’s because the CEO was lying through his teeth. Indeed, he recently personally registered as a lobbyist to keep Canada's immigration laws as loose as possible — so that Tim’s could continue exploiting the TFW Program.

While the company claims it is now hiring Canadians, Tims is STILL all-in when it comes to hiring cheap foreign labour. As if a multi-billion-dollar foodservice conglomerate needs corporate welfare in the first place!

And yes, we have the proof. It’s right there in black and white on the federal government's Temporary Foreign Worker Program website. There are some 90 active Tim Hortons jobs from coast to coast up for grabs. Clearly, Tim’s is still hiring foreigners rather than Canadians, despite their false pronouncements.

So we brought our big, beautiful billboard truck to the Toronto and Aurora locations. Our message: Don't give Tim Hortons another dollar. Rather, sign our boycott campaign by visiting TimsBoycott.com.

This company is shameless. Sure, Tim Hortons likes to wrap itself in the Maple Leaf. Yes, it’s delighted to sell food and beverages to Canadians. It just doesn’t like to hire Canadian citizens.

It’s outrageous. With so many people unemployed, with youth unemployment at record levels, and with the summer job becoming a thing of the past, does Tims' strategy seem ethically or morally right to you?

We wonder what the dearly departed legendary hockey player that the chain is named after would say about this sad state of affairs?

P.S. Check out the streeters we did. While many customers condemned Tim Hortons, others wanted to shoot the messenger, deeming our campaign "racist." Those people, by the way, self-identified as supporters of the Mark Carney Liberals. To which we say, golly, whatever happened to “elbows up”?