Black Lives Matter activist sentenced to 30 days in prison for assaulting off-duty sheriff

Facebook/ Taylor McNallie

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Black Lives Matter activist Taylor McNallie has been sentenced to 30 days in prison for striking an off-duty sheriff with a megaphone.

In August 2021, McNallie led a nearly two-week protest outside the Calgary Courts Centre against Calgary Police Service Const. Alex Dunn, who body-slammed a handcuffed woman and later lost his job.

Dunn received a judicial stay on appeal, serving 30 days after Justice Nancy Dilts acknowledged he already completed his original 30-day conditional sentence.

On August 12, 2021, McNallie got into an altercation with off-duty sheriff Elena Cunningham, where she struck the victim with the megaphone while protesting the Dunn verdict.

A prominent anti-racism activist from Calgary faces several charges from a May 17 protest, including one count of sexual assault.



FULL STORY: https://t.co/fJI1tdUl8P pic.twitter.com/eB19sYtxe8 — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) June 17, 2023

Justice Peter Barley ruled Monday that she would serve her sentence of 30 days in prison starting the first weekend of January. The 'anti-racism' advocate also received two 14-day sentences stemming from a two mischief charges following a separate incident in front of the courthouse.

McNallie had to pay $2,800 in restitution for damaging the photographer’s equipment for the latter.

Regarding the megaphone incident, Barley noted McNallie’s past run-ins with the law as a mitigating factor for her sentence.

"The racism experienced by the accused is relevant to my consideration of an appropriate sentence. The accused was protesting racism at the time of these incidents, and I accept that the atmosphere was tense," he wrote.

"This […] might explain, but not justify, the accused’s lashing out at the off-duty sheriff," the decision reads.

Footage of Josh Alexander being attacked by Pro-Transgender activists and ANTIFA. Then arrested for allegedly causing a disturbance.



Full Report coming soon https://t.co/KNqwwDupRZ. pic.twitter.com/MCKvBiWDSa — K2 (@kiansimone44) May 17, 2023

The prominent 'anti-racism' activist also faced several charges stemming from a May 17 protest on 'radical gender ideology.'

Calgary police confirmed a fight between "several individuals of opposing views," resulting in a physical altercation near Western Canada High School, where several people assaulted one youth and one man.

They charged McNallie with two counts of assault, one count of unlawful confinement, and one count of sexual assault.

According to exclusive Rebel News footage of the incident, McNallie appeared to shove Josh Alexander, 17, repeatedly while several people swarmed him on a public sidewalk in front of the high school.

The accused and several other activists then attempted to prevent Alexander from walking through the crowd, where she appeared to put her hand down his pants.

McNallie appeared in court on July 27 to contest the charges.