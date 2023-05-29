Black Lives Matter co-founder's deal with Warner Bros. TV ends without producing any shows

I’ve got an idea to really stick it to the CBC. Click here to find out more...

A collaboration set between Patrisse Cullors, co-founder of Black Lives Matter, and Warner Bros Television Group aiming to spotlight Black narratives came to an end last year, having failed to produce any shows, as per a report.

A source disclosed to the New York Post, Fox News reported, "An overall agreement was established with BLM's co-founder, Patrisse Cullors, at some juncture in 2020. Sadly, the deal, which expired in October 2022, did not culminate in any completed shows."

The two-year contract was anticipated to spawn scripted and unscripted series, children's programming, documentaries, and digital content spanning broadcast, cable, and streaming platforms, Variety and the Post noted.

The financial contours of Cullors' deal remain undisclosed.

Cullors has been enmeshed in controversy following allegations of financial misconduct within the organization. In May 2021, she stepped down, expressing her intention to chase a book and TV deal, and refuted any connection to the accusations.

Asserting the integrity of her actions and the foundation's management of the enormous donations received post the murder of George Floyd in 2020, Cullors admitted that the organization lacked the necessary infrastructure to handle such an enormous cash influx at the time.

In a conversation with the Associated Press last year, she reflected, "My only regret in my journey with BLM is wishing we could have taken a one to two-year hiatus to concentrate solely on building our infrastructure."

Addressing the narrative about her allegedly hoarding the foundation's funds, she stated, "The idea that the foundation received millions of dollars which I then squirreled away in my bank account is utterly false. It's a fabricated narrative. It has personal and professional ramifications for me that people would accuse me of robbing Black people."

In 2021, the Post reported that Cullors had spent $3.2 million on properties in California and Georgia.