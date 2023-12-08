Black Press Media outlet standing firm on bogus 'Nazi' portrayal of parental rights protester

\

It’s been over three months since Jacqueline Gelineau, a journalist with Black Press Media-owned Kelowna Capital News, published an article that could have destroyed Kevin Gowie’s life.

PETITION:



A Kelowna, B.C., man named Kevin Gowie has come to Rebel News for your help after a mainstream media news outlet refused to correct the record on an article that falsely smeared his reputation.



FULL REPORT by @DreaHumphrey: https://t.co/mWq3fEb6ru — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 29, 2023

The article, originally titled “Kelowna residents shocked by apparent Nazi salute at anti-SOGI march” showed Gowie raising his hand in prayer during a parental rights protest against the sexual indoctrination of kids in schools on September 20.

The propaganda piece which did a good job at leading the public into viewing Kevin’ and the protesters as bigoted Jew haters, has yet to be adequately corrected despite various complaints made by citizens appalled by the outlet’s misrepresentation of Kevin.

UNBELIEVABLE 🤡!



After falsely depicting Kevin Gowie as a Nazi in a Kelowna Capital News report, Black Press Media journalist Jacqueline Gelineau adds salt to his wounds with a Christophobic remark.



Go to https://t.co/9l350JT0C4 to demand that they correct the record! pic.twitter.com/Y5vqLIe7GQ — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) December 3, 2023

Today, I interview Kevin and his new friend, Chris Williams, who bonded over false smear campaigns against them, and questioned Jacqueline Gelineau for nearly one hour about why she mislead the public about him.

Kevin is so thankful that over 5,000 of you have already gone to StopMSMLies.com to sign our petition demanding that state-backed Black Press Media issue an adequate correction to the bogus story on the front page of every outlet they allowed it to be published on.

You can click here to sign and share the petition before it gets delivered.

Do you appreciate this report and the journalist that brought it to you? If so, it’s not too late to cast your vote here for me, Drea Humphrey, in the 2024 Rebel News Viewer Choice Awards! Thank you.