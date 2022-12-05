Blacklock's evicted from PPG offices by armed security after complaints from subsidized journalists

Rebel News Store Purchase your new wardrobe staple from the Rebel News Store today! BUY NOW

Friday's removal by force came on the heels of a Thursday Blacklock’s article, based on access to information filings, which reported a meeting with the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and 35 news companies relating to the delivery of over half a billion dollars in federal subsidies to failing publishers.

Press Gallery sends armed police, evict Blacklock's from National Press Building in ongoing reprisal over protests against media subsidies: "We will fight."

Blacklock's is the only Parliamentary Press Gallery (PPG) member eligible for federal subsidies that neither solicits nor accepts government funding.

According to Blacklock's Monday morning, the eviction proceeded PPG reporters becoming annoyed that Blacklock's reporters were actually working:

Eviction followed Gallery president Guillaume St-Pierre’s threat to “terminate” Blacklock’s membership. The eviction letter stated Blacklock’s managing editor Tom Korski was “impolite,” “disturbs the journalists around him” and “streams parliamentary committee hearings on his computer.”

The complaints were made by three reporters: Emilie Bergeron and Michel Saba of Canadian Press and freelancer Hélène Buzzetti, a former Gallery president. Fourteen other reporters assigned desks in the National Press Building did not sign the complaint.

PODCAST: Confidential 2020 meeting between 35 #cdnmedia publishers and federal departments to discuss subsidies.



In a 2021 motion at a PPG meeting, Blacklock's called on members to disclose any and all funds received from the government. The motion was defeated by PPG members.

Blacklock's describes itself as shareholder-owned, and Blacklock's reporters are company shareholders.

Welcome new subscribers this week in Calgary, Vancouver and Toronto. We are minding Ottawa for you. Reporter owned, no subsidies.

Blacklock's was denied the opportunity to appeal to the PPG president. "The Press Gallery action is clearly reprisal. We will fight."