BLACKMAIL: CBC boss threatened to pull ad spending with Twitter, push for censorship legislation if the platform didn't silence users

The Canadian Press / Alex Lupul

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Exclusive access to information documents obtained by Rebel News show Catherine Tait, CEO of Trudeau’s state broadcaster, told the social media giant the company must censor tweets or Trudeau would bring in laws to force them to do so.

BLACKMAIL: Documents show the head of Trudeau’s CBC state broadcaster told Twitter it must censor tweets or Trudeau would bring in laws to force them to do so



FULL REPORT & DOCUMENTS: https://t.co/8tlv9c6tBY pic.twitter.com/mhvIPc1CJo — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 4, 2023

Internal communications reveal Tait, the New York-based CEO of CBC, issued an overt threat to the social media platform, insinuating that if Twitter doesn't ban the people the CBC wants to be silenced, the CBC may stop advertising on Twitter.

The documents reveal CBC President Catherine Tait making veiled threats against Twitter, insinuating that if the platform doesn't ban the people the CBC wants silenced, the CBC might stop advertising on Twitter.



FULL REPORT & DOCUMENTS: https://t.co/8tlv9c71rw pic.twitter.com/aAHoqE0aeo — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 4, 2023

See Ezra's full investigative report here:

THE EZRA LEVANT SHOW | CENSORSHIP SCANDAL



Internal documents show head of CBC state broadcaster demanding Twitter censor users, or face punitive regulation from Trudeau.



FULL REPORT & DOCUMENTS: https://t.co/8tlv9c6tBY pic.twitter.com/ti8rYs4wPD — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 4, 2023

Tait also hinted that CBC was working with the Trudeau government to "remove the flow of hate" on Twitter.

The CBC said they were working with Trudeau to pressure Twitter to censor users. What’s the possibility of a Twitter Files document release in Canada, to clear the air? https://t.co/KFyNLmBtgc — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) May 4, 2023

Bill C-11 is Trudeau's latest attempt to regulate what Canadians can see online.

Read the documents:

Unlike CBC, a recipient of 1.2 billion dollars in annual taxpayer subsidies, Rebel News will never take a penny from the government.

The independent investigation into CBC's attacks on the rights of Canadians to express themselves in the digital public square was made possible through crowdfunded donations to www.RebelInvestigates.com.