Blaine Higgs loses own riding as Liberals win majority in devastating blow to N.B. PCs

Monday evening's election in New Brunswick saw Progressive Conservative Premier Blaine Higgs lose his own riding as the Liberals secured a majority government.

Liberal Leader Susan Holt will be taking over as premier after the Liberals won 31 ridings compared to the PC's 16.

Higgs was seeking his third term as premier but was defeated by Liberal candidate Aaron Kennedy in the riding of Quispamsis.

New Brunswick Green Party Leader David Coon didn't mince words after the results were tabulated. "One thing's for sure, we know that Blaine Higgs is no longer the premier of this province," he said.

His supporters then sang "na na na na, na na na na, hey, hey, hey, goodbye," in reference to Progressive Conservative Leader Higgs.

Speaking about Green Party supporters' distasteful response to the results, Gunn Reid said, "You're supposed to be like gracious to the outgoing premier and thank him for his service."

"You're not supposed to sort of slam his fingers in the door on his way out which they just did," she said.

Speaking after the loss, Higgs said, "We stand for what we believe in, fall for what we believe in, but we don't lose our conviction."

The New Brunswick Liberals have previously pledged to roll back parental rights in education, and are entertaining name and pronoun changes for students as young as grade six without parental consent.