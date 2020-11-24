BLM leaders petition for meeting with Biden-Harris team

Leaders of the Black Lives Matter movement are petitioning for a meeting with a potential Biden-Harris administration, demanding that Joe Biden lends his support to the “BREATHE Act,” which includes a “roadmap” calling for the abolishment of law enforcement and demands for reparations.

The act is dubbed by BLM as “a radical reimagining of public safety, community care, and how we spend money as a society.” The proposal Black Lives Matter is pushing align with the aims of far-left Democratic legislators.

Designed as an omnibus bill and presented by the Electoral Justice Project of the Movement for Black Lives, an umbrella organization that represents Black Lives Matter and affiliated organizations, the BREATHE Act takes its name from George Floyd, who complained of breathing problems at the time of his death in police custody.

The BREATHE Act has garnered support in Congress from the so-called “Squad” including Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, the Squad, who have thrown their weight behind the proposal put forth by BLM’s Marxist co-founders, including Patrisse Cullors. Tlaib unveiled the act in July.

“Black Lives Matter activists are pressuring Democrats to embrace the BREATHE Act, which includes a section requiring a ‘roadmap for prison abolition.'” Fox News reported on Sunday.

“Cullors, who has written a letter to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris requesting a meeting, told The Hollywood Reporter she is requesting that the new administration work to pass the BREATHE Act within the first 100 days,” the outlet added.

In the report, the “BREATHE Act” only notes a summary of the act’s campaign. The campaign website notes include a full diva full divestment of “federal resources” from law enforcement, defunding of the police, and immigration enforcement on a federal level.

The report requests an ending to incarceration, a total reform of the prison system defined by the “full decarceration of federal detention facilities within 10 years and enacts a moratorium on all new federal prison, jail, immigrant and youth detention construction.”

On a federal level, the act calls for abolishing immigration enforcement by defunding ICE and Customs and Border Protection.

The act proposes that money saved by not enforcing the country’s criminal laws should be rerouted to minority communities as reparations to address income inequality and other social justice causes.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Cullors said that she expects the Biden administration to pass the BREATHE Act, believing it a means to “repay” support from the black community. “What is abundantly clear is Black voters tipped the scales in favor of Joe Biden and Kamala

Harris, especially in Rust Belt battleground states,” Cullors wrote. “It’s a testament to our communities that the same people who have been treated the worst by our democracy still showed up to save it. We congratulate President-elect Biden and particularly Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, on becoming the country’s first woman — a Black woman — to serve as Vice President. This historic win is a testament to the work Black women have been doing in the streets, in this campaign, and at every level of politics. On Jan. 20, 2021, the sun will rise on an America that is no longer a global embarrassment. New work will begin.”