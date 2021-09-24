BLM New York co-founder on her opposition to vaccine passports and mandates

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Get involved

Black Lives Matter is defending a group of individuals accused of dining indoors without proper vaccine passports, as reported by National Review. Recently at a restaurant called Carmine's in New York City, a group of women from Texas (a state where there is no vaccine passport) went into the establishment to be later joined by three male friends.

When the men attempted to enter, two were prevented from doing so for allegedly failing to match their identification with their vaccination documents.

After a violent altercation, staff at the restaurant were alleged to have then accused the female customers of having fraudulent vaccination cards as well, apparently making a racial slur in the process.

Now, the three female customers are under investigation for criminal mischief and assault.

In response, co-founder of Black Lives Matter Greater New York, Chivona Newsome said the following:

Having a vaccination card does not protect you from discrimination. The 1964 Civil Rights Act prohibits the actions of Carmine’s. It says it is illegal to discriminate against you on the basis of race.

Newsome joined me to talk about vaccine passport and discrimination.