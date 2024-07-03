Board director who will aid in distribution of Google's $100 million to news outlets accused of demonizing Israel, spreading pro-Hamas propaganda

Sundry Photography - stock.adobe.com

A board director who has a hand in the distribution of $100 million to Canadian news media outlets on behalf of Google has been accused of being "a shameless demonizer of Israel."

Honest Reporting Canada has laid out its reasoning for why Sadia Zaman, who previously served as a director at CBC and at the Royal Ontario Museum, should not play a role in the distribution of Google's annual funds to news companies as part of its agreement with the federal government.

Zaman, currently serving as the CEO of the racial, social and economic justice group the Inspirit Foundation, has allegedly used her position to spread anti-Israel lies and post disinformation regularly, Honest Reporting says.

"While Zaman posts very little of her own content, she regularly reposts disinformation from anti-Israel actors throughout her X (Twitter) account. And while it can be said that sharing content does not equal endorsing it, her posts related to the Middle East are overwhelmingly (if not exclusively) anti-Israel, and much of it is beyond the pale," writes the outlet.

On January 16, Zaman re-posted an image from an X account with the username "TimesofGaza, which read “Don’t let anyone tell you it started on October 7th 2023,” appearing to explain or rationalize Hamas’ genocidal terrorist attacks on that day.

Just a few days later, Zaman shared a tweet that criticized media reporting of Hamas' rapes of innocent Israelis on October 7, dismissing eye-witness testimony of the attack.

Her posts have also compared Israel to Nazi Germany, wherein she claimed that "more children were dying daily in Gaza than at Auschwitz, which is not only utterly wrong, but a monstrous claim that compares Nazi Germany’s murder of innocent people with an urban war zone where Hamas uses its own people as human shields, and where numbers of children killed are both entirely unverified, and fail to include Hamas’ use of youth soldiers. Importantly, drawing comparisons of contemporary Israeli policies to the Nazis is anti-Semitic according to the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA)," writes Honest Reporting.

Zaman also reportedly shares content which accuses Israel of genocide.

The outlet argues that the Canadian public should be "extremely concerned" about Zaman and her role in the distribution of $100 million to Canadian news media outlets.

Rebel News reached out for comment to Zaman but did not receive a response.