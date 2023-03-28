Bodycam footage shows hero police officers taking down transgender Nashville shooter

Rebel News

The trans-identifying shooter who killed six, including three children at a Christian private school, has been identified as Nashville resident Audrey Hale. Bodycam footage, released by the Nashville Police Department, shows a team of first responders taking out the killer.

The transgender shooter, who had no previous criminal record, meticulously planned out the despicable act at the Christian grade school, even so far as creating a manifesto.

Nashville’s chief of police, John Drake, told NBC Nightly News that the shooter had planned to attack several different locations, stating that Hale's manifesto indicated that there was going to be shootings at multiple locations, and the school was one of them.

Drake added that the suspects actions stemmed from “some resentment” the suspect harbored “for having to go to that school” as a younger person.

Hale reportedly sent messages to her former middle school basketball teammate Averianna Patton over Instagram prior to the attack, writing, “I’m planning to die today. THIS IS NOT A JOKE!!!! You’ll probably hear about me on the news after I die.”

Patton pleaded with the shooter, who identified as a biological female claiming to be a man, urging Hale to reconsider and highlighting all the things she had to live for. However, the shooter responded with even more disturbing messages.

“My family doesn’t know what I’m about to do,” she said. “One day this will make more sense. I’ve left more than enough evidence behind. … But something bad is about to happen.”

Patton told News Channel 5 that she asked her dad what to do and immediately reached out to authorities after messaging the shooter.

“After phone calls from friends and [the shooter’s] name was released as the shooter at Covenant Nashville school, I learned that [she] was the shooter and that she had reached out to me prior to the shooting,” Patton said. “My heart is with all of the families affected and I’m devastated by what has happened.”

Within minutes of the shooter's entry into the building, a team of five officers rushed to the scene. Two of the officers engaged in gunfire with the shooter, ultimately killing the assailant.

Footage of the police action stand in stark contrast to the law enforcement response in the Uvalde school shooting in New Mexico, where police stood their ground without engaging the suspect.

The Nashville Metro Police are heroes. Here’s the full video of their takedown of the transgender terrorist at the Christian school. pic.twitter.com/taSbEryJgH — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 28, 2023

Two officers, whose bodycam footage is featured in the release, Rex Engelbert and Michael Collazo, are being hailed as heroes.

Following the attack, law enforcement, including the FBI, conducted a search of the shooter's home. During the search, authorities found a manifesto along with detailed maps of the school, indicating points of entry. While investigators have a theory on the shooter's motive, they have not yet made it public.