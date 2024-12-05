Boissonnault admits he's not Indigenous, apologizes for past heritage claims
Former federal employment minister Randy Boissonnault publicly acknowledged Thursday that he is not Indigenous, admitting before the House of Commons Indigenous and northern affairs committee that previous assertions about his heritage were misleading.
Boissonnault, who served as Canada’s minister of employment, workforce development, initially referred to himself as “non-status adopted Cree” based on a conversation with an Indigenous researcher.
The Edmonton MP had previously described a great-grandmother as a “full-blooded Cree woman,” but on Thursday admitted he could not name any specific Cree nation to which his family might belong.
Boissonnault also explained his Indigenous name, Strong Eagle Man, which he claimed he is known by in the Cree community, was given to him by an elder at an LQBTQ activist organization.
The committee questioned Boissonnault about GHI, a PPE import company co-founded by Boissonnault that reportedly applied for contracts reserved for Indigenous businesses.
The former minister insisted he had no knowledge of those bids, attributing them to a business partner, Stephen Anderson, misusing his name, and said he was taking legal steps to address that issue but had not yet acted.
