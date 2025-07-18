Bombshell: Over 120,000 mail-in ballots went uncounted — but trust the system, they said

The conspiracy isn’t that ballots might disappear — it’s that they do. And Elections Canada just admitted it.

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, over 120,000 mail-in ballots from the April 28 federal election were never counted. That’s out of 1,321,449 special ballots issued, with only 1,200,808 actually tallied — meaning 9.1% vanished into the system’s cracks.

Let that sink in: one in every ten “special” ballots went MIA — and EC won’t say if they were lost, late, or just trashed.

This isn’t fringe theory. It’s built-in inefficiency.

This spring, EC also apologized for dumping 822 ballots in Coquitlam, B.C., and mislabelling ballots in Terrebonne, Que., where the Liberals scraped out a victory by one vote. And now the CBC confirms Elections Canada is investigating Terrebonne irregularities.

Bloc MP Sébastien Lemire is demanding answers: “It should be accountable to voters.” Novel idea.

This breakdown isn’t new. In 2021, 90,000 ballots were returned too late and discarded, and another 123,000 never made it back on time. That’s a quarter‑million voters partially disenfranchised.

Then there’s the fraud:

A non‑citizen illegally voted in Edmonton‑Manning and admitted he knew he wasn’t eligible — fined $1,000.

A Richmond Hill man voted twice — mail and in‑person — and was hit with the same fine

Minimal penalties for systemic failures that might swing a seat. Case in point? Québec’s one‑vote result.

The plot thickens: Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault held a private meeting with NDP insiders and civil servants on Jan 25 2024 to craft Bill C‑65 — a law that delayed the election by one week, conveniently tipping pension eligibility for 28 Liberal & NDP MPs.

No Bloc. No Conservatives. Just insiders drafting election law with EC’s full indulgence.

They pitched it as avoiding Diwali conflicts. But it magically protects a $77,900-a-year pension for possibly defeated MPs. That’s legislative self‑service, served cold.

Meanwhile, Liberals once pushed smartphone voting — thankfully shot down 6‑5 — with Bloc MPs warning it would “open the door to fraud.” Now they’re pushing for 16‑year‑old voters.

So next time someone dismisses concerns as “conspiracy theories,” remind them: Ballots are lost, ballots are dumped, non‑citizens are voting, double‑voting exists, and private partisan meetings are shaping election laws for pensions.

It’s not a theory. It’s documented, and Elections Canada is in the thick of it.