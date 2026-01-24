Boomers offer to defend Canada from a U.S. invasion — Rebel Roundup reacts
'What has the CBC done to the grandparents of eastern and central Canada?' asked Sheila Gunn Reid on Thursday's Rebel Roundup livestream. 'I can't even believe this.'
Journalist Laura Babcock sparked skepticism with her claimed willingness to join a Canadian citizens' army in the event of an American invasion, followed up with Linda Fletcher proposing a seniors' “suicide squad” in response to a U.S. threat.
On Thursday’s Rebel Roundup livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini discussed the absurdity of a liberal boomer and millennial army — all talk and no action.
“Our army is a nonconscripted army of willing citizens,” said Sheila. “Go to the recruiting office near you, if you’d like… But you’re not. None of these people are, because this is all nonsense.”
She went on: “What has the CBC done to the grandparents of eastern and central Canada? I can’t even believe this.”
Livestream Clips
Catch the most impactful clips from our daily news livestream, Rebel Roundup, featuring breaking stories, bold opinions, and exclusive insights from our top reporters. Stay informed and never miss a moment—watch now!https://www.rebelnews.com/live
Featured Stories
COMMENTS
-
john morissette commented 2026-01-24 18:54:49 -0500 FlagHope they leave their dentures behind for their over taxed gandkids who wont be able to afford any.
-
Paul Scofield commented 2026-01-24 18:07:28 -0500Liberal Boomer and dopey millennial kamikazes. Oh well. Don’t forget to duck.
-
Bernhard Jatzeck commented 2026-01-24 16:41:38 -0500Correction: Darwin Award. Mind you, Darwin’s Law would also apply in this case.
-