Boomers offer to defend Canada from a U.S. invasion — Rebel Roundup reacts

Journalist Laura Babcock sparked skepticism with her claimed willingness to join a Canadian citizens' army in the event of an American invasion, followed up with Linda Fletcher proposing a seniors' “suicide squad” in response to a U.S. threat.

On Thursday’s Rebel Roundup livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini discussed the absurdity of a liberal boomer and millennial army — all talk and no action.

“Our army is a nonconscripted army of willing citizens,” said Sheila. “Go to the recruiting office near you, if you’d like… But you’re not. None of these people are, because this is all nonsense.”

She went on: “What has the CBC done to the grandparents of eastern and central Canada? I can’t even believe this.”