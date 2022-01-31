Border Blockade: Truckers shut down Canada-U.S. border in solidarity with Freedom Convoy

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Joining in support of the Freedom Convoy that travelled to Ottawa in protest of COVID vaccine mandates and restrictions, a number of truckers formed a blockade on the Canada-United States border in Coutts, Alberta.

Rebel News' Kian Simone and Sydney Fizzard travelled to Coutts in the very early hours of Monday morning to get a firsthand account of the border blockade.

With the truckers and their supporters still protesting in the nation's capital, the group in Coutts shut down the border with the U.S. in solidarity. RCMP officers are now directing traffic elsewhere, though negotiations have led to one lane of traffic being allowed through.

More details on the current situation at the border can be found on this page.

To see all of our coverage, and to support our efforts in bringing you the latest from the Freedom Convoy that has captured the world's interest, visit ConvoyReports.com.