Border blockaders settle in as tensions with police rise at Coutts, AB crossing

The nation's capital isn't the only place being ground to a halt by trucks. The Coutts, Alberta border crossing with Sweetgrass, Montana is being blockaded by Canadian truckers opposing COVID-19 restrictions.

Sunday night Rebel News sent a two men crew, Kian Simone and Sydney Fizzard from Calgary to gather first hand reports from the scene as police and tow trucks mobilize to clear the blockade. The two reporters have been the only media allowed in to witness police negotiations with the blockaders who have been prevented from receiving supplies and medicine from supporters. Police, however, have been allowing mainstream media into the site of the blockade.

Due to the way the police are kettling the truckers into one location, Syd and Kian are cut off from their car. If they leave, they won't be permitted to come back.

Kian and Syd joined me via Skype from the border blockade at Coutts to tell us what they're seeing. They say so far the truckers have been prayerful and peaceful but committed to stay as long as it takes for restrictions to be lifted, with some saying that they will only leave in the back of a police cruiser. They also say that Montana truckers stranded on the other side of the blockade have been annoyed but supportive of the Canadians efforts.

