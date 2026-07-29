Brampton North PC MPP Graham McGregor billed taxpayers $1,391 for two Toronto hotel stays

Brampton North PC MPP Graham McGregor billed taxpayers $1,391.42 for two overnight hotel stays in downtown Toronto despite representing a riding within commuting distance of Queen's Park.

Expense disclosures from the Ontario legislature show McGregor claimed the legislature's "Special Circumstance Accommodation in Toronto" allowance twice: once in November 2023 for $317 and a second time in May 2024 for $1074.24.

The two claims total $1,391.42 in taxpayer-funded hotel expenses.

Ontario's expense rules allow MPPs who live within 50 kilometres of Queen's Park to claim overnight accommodations only in exceptional circumstances, such as severe weather or other emergencies that make returning home impractical.

McGregor's Brampton North riding, meanwhile, is well within commuting distance of the legislature.

PayTheMoneyBack.com will continue tracking which politicians have repaid questionable expenses—and which still owe taxpayers answers.