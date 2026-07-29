Brampton PC MPP David Piccini's riding association spent thousands at Four Seasons, limo company

The scope of the Ford government's expenses scandal is widening.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   July 29, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

 

Ontario PC MPP David Piccini's riding association spent thousands of dollars at the Four Seasons Hotel, a limousine company and Toronto's exclusive Albany Club, according to financial records reviewed by CTV News.

Piccini, the MPP for Northumberland–Peterborough South and Ontario's Labour Minister, has come under renewed scrutiny as the Ford government's expenses scandal continues to expand beyond taxpayer-funded hotel claims.

The records show Piccini's constituency association spent $1,800 at the Four Seasons in 2024, nearly $2,000 at Toronto's exclusive Albany Club, $237 at luxury restaurant Antonio Park, and $2,520 with Book A Limousine in 2025.

Constituency associations are funded primarily through political donations but also receive public support through Elections Ontario's per-vote subsidy and political donation tax credits.

Piccini's office and the riding association insist the expenses were legitimate and approved by the association's board. His communications director said the limousine service transported guests to an Ontario PC event rather than Piccini himself, while the Four Seasons expense was not for an overnight hotel stay.

The association's chief financial officer said every significant expense was approved by the board and independently audited.

Separately, Piccini is also the subject of an Integrity Commissioner investigation over allegations related to Ontario's $2.5 billion Skills Development Fund.

PayTheMoneyBack.com will continue tracking which politicians have repaid questionable expenses — and which still owe taxpayers answers.

Pay the Money Back!

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Goal: 10,000 signatures
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Premier Doug Ford, Ontario families are struggling with rising costs while your Progressive Conservatives treat taxpayer money like a personal luxury fund.

From the failed $28.9 million private jet, with nearly $200,000 in wasted fees, to over $120,000 in questionable hotel claims by GTA MPPs living minutes from Queen’s Park, and nearly $100,000 in meals and extras, this is a clear misuse of public funds.

You promised to repay every penny and show the receipts.

Now do it!

Will you sign?

Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.

https://mybook.to/sheila

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