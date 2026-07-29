Brampton PC MPP David Piccini's riding association spent thousands at Four Seasons, limo company

Ontario PC MPP David Piccini's riding association spent thousands of dollars at the Four Seasons Hotel, a limousine company and Toronto's exclusive Albany Club, according to financial records reviewed by CTV News.

Piccini, the MPP for Northumberland–Peterborough South and Ontario's Labour Minister, has come under renewed scrutiny as the Ford government's expenses scandal continues to expand beyond taxpayer-funded hotel claims.

The records show Piccini's constituency association spent $1,800 at the Four Seasons in 2024, nearly $2,000 at Toronto's exclusive Albany Club, $237 at luxury restaurant Antonio Park, and $2,520 with Book A Limousine in 2025.

Constituency associations are funded primarily through political donations but also receive public support through Elections Ontario's per-vote subsidy and political donation tax credits.

Piccini's office and the riding association insist the expenses were legitimate and approved by the association's board. His communications director said the limousine service transported guests to an Ontario PC event rather than Piccini himself, while the Four Seasons expense was not for an overnight hotel stay.

The association's chief financial officer said every significant expense was approved by the board and independently audited.

Separately, Piccini is also the subject of an Integrity Commissioner investigation over allegations related to Ontario's $2.5 billion Skills Development Fund.

PayTheMoneyBack.com will continue tracking which politicians have repaid questionable expenses — and which still owe taxpayers answers.