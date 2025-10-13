BREAKING: After a BBC complaint, I’ve been ordered to stop live-tweeting Tommy Robinson’s trial!

It’s happened again, for the third time now. The BBC state broadcaster — Keir Starmer’s pro-Hamas, anti-Tommy Robinson mouthpiece — has tried to silence my reporting in the UK.

The first time was a few years ago when their reporter, Dominic Casciani, filed a complaint to the Metropolitan Police about me during one of Tommy Robinson’s trials. They stopped their investigation after realizing Casciani was just a jealous rival.

The second time, it was Casciani again. He literally interrupted another Tommy trial, to pass a note to the judge complaining about my live-tweeting. The judge interrupted the hearing, before coming back ten minutes later and telling the whole court that live-tweeting was just fine.

Well, the third time happened again in court today. Two members of the public gallery told me they saw another BBC reporter complain to the court about my journalism. And indeed the judge today said I was suspended from tweeting until I present my credentials to him tomorrow morning.

Effectively, that meant every independent journalist was frozen — and only the government-funded or government-approved journalists were allowed to finish the hearing today.

I knew the BBC was bad, but you rarely see this sort of active sabotage.

But I get it: this morning alone, my tweets from court had more than SEVEN MILLION views and impressions — probably 100 times more people than read the BBC’s pathetic smear of Tommy Robinson. It’s part jealousy and part ideological distaste that drives the regime media crazy about independent journalists.

The judge has asked me to present my case tomorrow morning, first thing, and I’ll do my best. I don’t know what poison the BBC has whispered in his ear, so I’ll put my best foot forward. As you know, I’ve reported from many British courts before, without incident — including prestigious courts like the Old Bailey and the Royal Courts of Justice.

Anyways, it just goes to show you: you can’t trust the mainstream media!

If you believe my journalism is useful, please help me cover my economy-class airfare from Toronto to London. Unlike the BBC, I don’t get £4 billlion/year extracted from taxpayers to pay my bills — I rely 100% on viewers like you.

Thanks for your support — I’ll let you know how tomorrow goes.