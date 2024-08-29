BREAKING: All charges dropped after Rebel News reporter arrested while questioning anti-Israel protesters

E-transfer (Canada):

Rebel News reporter David Menzies had all charges dropped this morning after he was arrested earlier this year while attempting to question anti-Israel protesters in Toronto.

Rebel News reporter David Menzies had all charges dropped this morning after he was arrested earlier this year while attempting to question anti-Israel protesters in Toronto.

"The prosecutor says, 'We're withdrawing the matter, at crown's request.' No explanation. Just because," reads a post from Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant who was in court earlier today covering the proceedings.

The prosecutor says, "we're withdrawing the matter, at crown's request". No explanation. Just because. #Kafka — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) August 29, 2024

Levant further notes that other charges against Menzies also appear to be withdrawn. "The word to describe this entire room is 'ennui'" he posted.

BREAKING: Rebel News journalist David Menzies is back in court to fight against the vexatious prosecution of him for doing journalism that the Toronto Police object to — namely interviewing Liberal politicians and pro-Hamas extremists. I’m live-tweeting the hearing: pic.twitter.com/VyLvMrz5cX — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) August 29, 2024

This marks multiple court appearances for Menzies in downtown Toronto over a number of months after a string of arbitrary arrests. In this instance, Menzies was covering a protest at Toronto City Hall commemorating six months since the October 7 terrorist attacks on Israel. He was aggressively arrested after questioning rally participants.

In each arrest, police and prosecutors have refused to provide "disclosure," the critical bundle of records related to the alleged crime, which includes potentially exculpatory evidence such as bodycam footage and police notes.

As a result of these unjust arrests, Rebel News is suing the Toronto Police for their violence against Menzies and for violating his Charter rights as both a citizen and journalist.

COURTROOM VICTORY: the last of the trumped up charges against our reporter David Menzies have been thrown out of court. Now we sue the woke Toronto Police for violating David’s rights. Help us at https://t.co/BHTruvih5t. pic.twitter.com/GmPhGMdSPB — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) August 29, 2024

Stay tuned for updates as this story develops.