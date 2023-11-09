'Anti-Israel' protesters occupy Trudeau's Montreal office amid calls for ceasefire in Gaza

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby, X/ @lily_lxndr and THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Canada's "Palestinian Youth Movement" are protesting the "Israeli occupation" by occupying the constituency office of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. They intend to remain there until the federal government orders a ceasefire amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in northern Gaza.

"Palestine solidarity activists are currently occupying Justin Trudeau’s Montreal office at 1100 Crémazie East, Suite 220," according to Lily Alexandre on her X feed.

In a Facebook post by the group, protesters have given the government several demands, including an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and to "end Canadian complicity in Israeli apartheid."

"We demand that Canada use our tax dollars to send aid, food, water, shelter, and anything else the people of Palestine are demanding," it said.

According to the ongoing Instagram livestream of the "occupation," one participant claimed a police presence in the building. A protester, who goes by "Chris Lloyd", said the police have allowed protesters to enter the building, more than tripling their numbers since it began earlier Thursday afternoon.

According to the Instagram user, dozens of protesters have been denied entry into the building by local law enforcement. Those occupying the office advised others to "come with a gym bag" and pretend they're going to work out at the gym, located in the same building.

🚨BREAKING: Occupation of Justin Trudeau’s Montreal office in solidarity with Palestine 🚨



Palestine solidarity activists are currently occupying Justin Trudeau’s Montreal office at 1100 Crémazie East, Suite 220.



Join if you can. More info in replies. pic.twitter.com/7PrSt8yfKH — Lily Alexandre 🇵🇸 (@lily_lxndr) November 9, 2023

"I’m told some cops have showed up, but the action is ongoing, and some people are still being let in," wrote Alexandre on her X feed. "Be cautious, maybe tell them you’re going somewhere else in the building," she added.

Until asked to leave by the building's tenets, the "anti-Israel" protesters intend to stay "nice and cozy" at Trudeau's constituency office, said Lloyd. "We're not planning to leave until the federal government calls for an immediate ceasefire," he added.

Lloyd spoke briefly with a Montreal police officer, who confirmed building managers "do not want anyone else" to enter the building.

"It's not a very difficult thing to do - Trudeau was halfway there [in recent remarks]," claimed protesters.

Though unverified, the protesters claimed a building employee tore down several posters. "The police should be protecting us from peaceful employees," said Lloyd, reiterating they're engaged in a "peaceful protest."

In his bio, he has the "defund the police" hashtag.

Lloyd reiterated their ceasefire demands in an interview with Radio-Canada.