Breaking: Avi Yemini defies Antifa threats: London book event moves to new venue

The venue, UnHerd Club, was rented in advance by Rebel News to host a book signing of Avi's book, Rebel From the Start: Setting The Record Straight.

Breaking: A book launch event for Australian-Israeli IDF member @OzraeliAvi of @RebelNewsOnline to take place today was canceled by the venue @unherd after an intimidation and disinfo campaign by Antifa. The venue's restaurant was rented (it wasn't an Unherd event) by @ezralevant… pic.twitter.com/3PX6fdZPR5 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 2, 2023

However, according to The UnHerd Club, after doxing of employees and threats of violence against the staff and venue by Antifa and pro-Hamas activists, the venue pulled the plug Thursday morning on the Thursday night event.

Violent fascist Avi Yemini is set to be platformed this coming Thursday November 2nd by UnHerd media at the Old Queen Street Cafe in Central London. It will come as no surprise to many as to why this is a venue of choice for far-right grifters such as Yemini. pic.twitter.com/fmpWgk2Tjq — Central London Anti-Fascists (@CentralAnti) November 1, 2023

No actually, we’re not.



This was a private booking of one of our spaces that came in via the restaurant and we weren’t aware of until yesterday.



The event is no longer taking place at Old Queen Street. https://t.co/KCOkyQenVr — Freddie Sayers (@freddiesayers) November 2, 2023

Prior to the now-cancelled London book signing event, Avi, a former IDF soldier, was on special assignment for Rebel News in Israel reporting on the war between Hamas and Israel after the October 7th Hamas terror attacks on Israeli civilians.

🚨 I don’t trust the media — so I’m going to Israel to tell the truth about the war.



The mainstream media reporting will no doubt get worse as Israel rightfully retaliates to protect her citizens because they make the false equivalence between Hamas deliberately attacking… pic.twitter.com/9nyGCz2i3X — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) October 9, 2023

Details about a secret rebooked venue will be sent to ticketholders.

To get a copy of the book Antifa wants to burn, Go to www.RebelFromTheStart.com.

More to come. Story still developing.