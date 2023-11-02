Breaking: Avi Yemini defies Antifa threats: London book event moves to new venue

Details about a secret rebooked venue will be sent to ticketholders.

Breaking: Avi Yemini London book launch event cancelled by venue after Antifa threats
UnHerd
The venue, UnHerd Club, was rented in advance by Rebel News to host a book signing of Avi's book, Rebel From the Start: Setting The Record Straight.

However, according to The UnHerd Club, after doxing of employees and threats of violence against the staff and venue by Antifa and pro-Hamas activists, the venue pulled the plug Thursday morning on the Thursday night event.

Prior to the now-cancelled London book signing event, Avi, a former IDF soldier, was on special assignment for Rebel News in Israel reporting on the war between Hamas and Israel after the October 7th Hamas terror attacks on Israeli civilians.

To get a copy of the book Antifa wants to burn, Go to www.RebelFromTheStart.com.

More to come. Story still developing.

