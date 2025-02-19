BREAKING: Convoy participant Pat King sentenced to three months house arrest
Freedom Convoy figure Pat King was handed a three-month conditional sentence—served under house arrest—despite the Crown pushing for a staggering 10-year prison term.
King, who participated in the peaceful 2022 demonstrations against government overreach and COVID-19 mandates, was convicted in November 2024 on five charges, including mischief and disobeying a court order.
His actual punishment falls short of the draconian sentence the prosecution sought, highlighting the Trudeau government’s ongoing crackdown on dissenters who dared to challenge its authority in the nation’s capital.
The Crown had sought a 10-year prison term, emphasizing the significant disruption caused by the protests and King's influential role in them.
However, the court opted for a more lenient sentence, taking into account the time King had already served in pretrial detention and under restrictive bail conditions. In total, King was credited with nine months for time served, resulting in the three-month house arrest sentence.
BREAKING: Pat King sentenced to 3 months conditional sentence in addition to time served— Right Blend (@rightblend) February 19, 2025
GOD IS GOOD!!!!
King's defence highlighted his compliance with bail conditions and the personal and financial toll the legal proceedings have taken on him. The conditional sentence requires King to remain under house arrest, with allowances for essential activities, and to adhere to specific conditions set by the court.
The Freedom Convoy protests, which began in early 2022, were initially organized in opposition to COVID-19 vaccine mandates but evolved into a broader demonstration against various government policies. King emerged as a central figure, using social media to rally supporters and provide updates throughout the protests.
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.
