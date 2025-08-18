Breaking: Dallas Brodie to file private prosecution against 'mouthpiece for terrorism' Charlotte Kates

While legacy media outlets have ignored it, OneBC Party leader and former attorney general critic Dallas Brodie has announced she’s taking matters into her own hands, moving to prosecute what she calls B.C.'s "most notorious mouthpiece for terrorism," Charlotte Kates (44).

“If our government won’t act, I will. On August 20th, I’m filing a private prosecution against Charlotte Kates at the Vancouver Courthouse,” Brodie wrote on X, after calling out NDP Attorney General Niki Sharma’s apparent refusal to prosecute Kates.

“She called the October 7th massacre ‘brave and heroic,’ she celebrated the assassinations of two diplomats on U.S. soil, she's British Columbia's most notorious mouthpiece for terrorism and she leads crowds in the glorification of violence. Her name is Charlotte Kates, the leader of an organization called Samidoun... Just last year on the anniversary of the October 7th civilian slaughter in Israel Kates' organization Samidoun, was widely reported handing out pamphlets at the Vancouver Art Gallery promoting complex coordinated terrorist attacks,” the Vancouver-Quilchena MLA and former attorney also stated on X.

Kates is the international coordinator of Samidoun, an anti-Israel network banned in Germany, outlawed in the Netherlands, and designated as a terrorist entity.

Last year, Vancouver Police arrested and released one person at Charlotte Kates' residence after she praised the October 7 Hamas massacre during a rally at the Vancouver Art Gallery.

Investigators later recommended charges against Kates for willful promotion of hatred and public incitement under the Criminal Code of Canada.

Despite those developments, Attorney General Niki Sharma has failed to authorize a prosecution and critics say even downplayed the matter. This is in contrast to David Eby, who previously called Kates’ praise of terrorism “the most hateful” thing imaginable.

Sharma labelled the rise of antisemitism in B.C., including Kates' actions under Samidoun, “a stark reminder of the work that still lies ahead of us as we try to build a more understanding and inclusive province.”

The inaction has led to Brodie’s decision to take on the prosecution, a move she tells Rebel News, she's "not sure why no one else has taken this step already since any citizen can bring a private prosecution."

When asked what sort of response she’s has received since making her announcement, Brodie said, “I have received nothing but positive feedback since making this announcement from both inside and outside my riding. The comments have ranged from thank yous to expressions of confusion and frustration over the AG’s failure to act.”

“The message being sent is that political concerns are getting in the way of the AG doing the right thing. What else could be standing in the way of the AG approving charges when the arrest and charge recommendation was made by the police last year?” she added.

“This prosecution is obviously of great significance to the Jewish Community of Vancouver and Canada more generally but really, we must come to the realization that this is not just a 'Jewish issue.' This is an issue for ALL of us — this terrorist group hates everything about our country and indeed has screamed ‘death to Canada’ and ‘so-called Canada’ and ‘KKK-Canada,'" said Brodie.

On Wednesday, 10:00 am, August 20, Brodie invites all leaders and supporters of this file she “cares deeply about” to be present in front of Vancouver’s courthouse on Main Street.