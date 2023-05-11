Breaking down how Coutts truckers are scoring legal victories in their fight for freedom

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host Sheila Gunn Reid was joined by Chad Williamson of Williamson Law to discuss how the Coutts truckers have been scoring legal victories in their fight for freedom.

Mr. Williamson explained that it was determined "the parking violations that were handed down to these particular 14 individuals and organizations required, in the offence specifically, that the offence had to occur on highways outside of an urban area."

He went on to say, "It didn't take long to pull up a quick Google map and review some of the, what I would consider maybe lazy disclosure footage that was provided to us by the prosecutors on this matter to determine that all these tickets were issued within the corporate limits of Coutts which invalidated the tickets."

"So this is a technicality, but you know what, we'll take it. After bringing that to the attention of the Crown, the Crown simply just withdrew 14 of these charges against these truckers and owner corporations that own the vehicles," added Mr. Williamson.

