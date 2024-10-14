Breaking down Rebel News' exclusive, independent coverage of Coutts 4 trial

The trial of Chris Carbert and Anthony Olienick reached a verdict last week as jurors found the two men not guilty of conspiring to murder RCMP officers during the border protest of early 2022. The Coutts protest was a peaceful and civilly disobedient demonstration against government COVID-19 mandates.

Both men were however convicted of mischief and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Let's to talk about search warrants, the RCMP, "imminent harm", and digital communications interceptions in the context of the 2022 Coutts protest and blockade and the trial of Chris Carbert and Anthony Olienick; given the publication ban's expiration. https://t.co/mIhJKvGq4E pic.twitter.com/WGISTngFwv — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) August 2, 2024

Since the early days of the 2022 Freedom Convoy, Rebel reporters and videographers produced unparalleled on-the-scene journalism documenting grassroots democracy in action. That holds in the Coutts Four and Coutts Three trials in Lethbridge, Alberta.

Independent journalism is needed now more than ever as the lines between media and government become increasingly blurred. The media landscape today is vulnerable to unprecedented government oversight and centralization. We have never, nor ever, will take a handout from taxpayers to keep our operations afloat.

Rebel prioritizes an authentic relationship with its audience, who double as the company’s benefactors. Unlike the legacy media, we are accountable to everyday Canadians, not Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabal.

Your voluntary funding permits us to cover the top stories of the day, including the years-long trials from protests parallel to the Coutts blockade. Over $20,000 has been spent to cover expenses associated with bringing you daily updates from the ground.

If you value our journalism, with respect to our coverage of the Coutts-related trials, and see the broad impacts these trials have had and continue to have on freedom of expression and assembly, please consider making a donation, today!