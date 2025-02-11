Breaking: Elections BC put on notice after former candidate’s legal demand to resume voter coercion probe

The legal battle over alleged voter coercion in British Columbia’s Surrey-Guildford riding has intensified as Honveer Randhawa, the BC Conservative candidate who lost to NDP MLA Garry Begg by a mere 22 votes, takes on new legal action.

Sunny Uppal, with McQuarrie Hunter LLP, who is representing Randhawa, sent a demand letter to Elections BC, giving them seven days to resume their investigation into election irregularities.

If they fail to comply, Randhawa will seek judicial review, which could force Elections BC to reopen its probe.

Elections BC initially launched an investigation after Randhawa lodged a formal complaint in January, alleging that that his team had uncovered at least 46 irregular votes including 21 linked to residents of Argyll Lodge, a private care home where some residents were allegedly coerced into casting their votes by mail.

Honveer, a family lawyer, also represented himself and filed a legal petition seeking to have the courts review the irregularities and deem the Surrey-Guildford election results invalid.

Compounding the controversy, and leading to Ranhawa filimg a second complaint with Elections BC, one of Randhawa’s whistleblower witnesses recently alleged retaliation for speaking out.

The witness, a now former resident at Argyll Lodge, claimed he was threatened by the care home’s operators, Baljit and Gurchetan Kandola, who allegedly warned that his medication access could be cut off.

The Kandolas deny the allegations, calling them false and stating that “the truth will come out.”

However, instead of doubling down on their investigation efforts in light of the latest claims, Elections BC suspended their investigation looking into voter coercion and intimidation, claiming it could interfere with the judicial petition Randhawa had already filed to challenge the results.

“The voters deserve to know the truth about what happened in this election,” Randhawa previously told Rebel News.

BREAKING BC ELECTION NEWS: Former BC Conservative candidate Honveer Randhawa has served Elections BC with a demand letter, calling on them to resume their investigation into voter coercion allegations or face legal action.



The demand letter from Uppal challenges Elections BC’s excuses to block the investigation in stating that their decision to suspend their probe "is based on a misunderstanding of administrative law."

"The dichotomy between the Chief Electoral Officer’s role and the role of the Supreme Court of British Columbia illustrates the administrative legal principle that the same facts may give rise to different legislative redress,” it reads.

The letter argues that Elections BC’s role is distinct from the court’s and that pausing the investigation is unjustified.

Like those who have joined Rebel News’ email campaign here, demanding a thorough independent review of BCs 43d general election, Randhawa has repeatedly called out the NDP government and Elections BC for what he believes is a refusal to take election integrity seriously.

If Randhawa’s legal efforts succeed, last year's election results in Surrey-Guildford could be overturned, triggering a by-election.

A victory for Randhawa would eliminate the NDP’s one-seat majority, leaving them tied with John Rustad’s BC Conservatives at 46 seats each. The two-seat Green Party would then hold the balance of power, creating a seismic shift in BC politics.