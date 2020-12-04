BREAKING: Fact-checking site reports incorrect information on GA ballots

Fact checking agency Lead Stories, which stands alongside Snopes as a fact-checking platform that claims to identify false or misleading stories, rumors, and conspiracies, falsely “fact-checked” reports on conservative media about a video shown by Rudy Giuliani and the Trump legal team alleging that voter fraud was caught on camera in Fulton County, Georgia.

“Video from Georgia does NOT show suitcases filled with ballots suspiciously pulled from under a table; poll watchers were NOT told to leave,” the organization claimed. According to the site, “ No, those claim are not true: Two high-level officials with the Georgia secretary of state's office and a state elections board monitor each told Lead Stories that their investigations revealed nothing suspicious in the video.”

Lead Stories claims: “There was never an announcement made to the media and other observers about the counting being over for the night and them needing to leave, according to Watson, who was provided information by the media liaison, who was present. She said they just followed the ‘cutters’ as they left.”

However, a cursory search on social media shows an ABC News report dating to November 3 stating: “The election department sent the ballot counters at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta home at 10:30 p.m., Regina Waller, the Fulton County public affairs manager for elections, tells ABC News.”

Fact checking doesn’t mean what it used to. Fact checking agency Lead Stories claims there was no announcement to the media or observers about Fulton County ballot counters needing to leave. They are wrong. pic.twitter.com/veFtmqt4Ir — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 4, 2020

As The National Pulse’s Raheem Kassam and Natalie Winters reported, the Facebook-approved fact-checker is “staffed by exclusively Democrat party donors, CNN staffers, and ‘defeat Trump’ activists,” which calls into question the bias of the publication and its interest in dismantling and “debunking” news reports.