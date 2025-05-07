BREAKING: I’m going to the bike shop in Bermuda where Mark Carney hid billions of dollars

I’m writing to you from the plane. (Air Canada has wifi.) In half an hour, I’m going to land in Bermuda, a small island in the Atlantic Ocean. But it’s not for any vacation: I’m only going to be on the ground for four hours. (Hotels and even Airbnbs start at nearly $1,000 a night here, so my cameraman and I can’t afford to stay.)

This is truly an island for millionaires and billionaires. Like Mark Carney. And the company he ran for years, Brookfield Asset Management. (They have over $1 trillion in assets.) I’m here because when Carney was the boss of Brookfield, he personally set up two investment funds, worth $25 billion.

He said they’re for environmental projects like wind turbines and solar panels. But he chose to base the companies in Bermuda. Right above a bicycle shop. Of course, Brookfield didn’t build the solar panels and wind turbines in Bermuda. He just based those companies in Bermuda to avoid Canadian taxes.

It’s a sham. Just like the shell companies he’s stashed in the Isle of Man, which I visited a couple of weeks ago. I’m going to visit Brookfield’s Bermuda offices, at 73 Front Street in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Is there anything there other than a bicycle shop and maybe a post office box? Has Carney ever even visited? Or is it all a sham, so that Carney and his investors don’t have to pay the same taxes that ordinary Canadians do, for their businesses. (Note: Carney still has $6.8 million in Brookfield stock options that he refuses to sell.)

I bet that any Canadian farmer, restaurant owner or barbershop would love to have a fake corporate address in Bermuda, to avoid paying Carney’s taxes. Weird that Carney has no problem collecting taxes from the little people that he himself refuses to pay.) I’ll keep you posted on my journey. I’ll let you know what I find — including if anyone at 73 Front Street has even heard of Brookfield.

I’ll post my videos right here later today. And if you think this is valuable journalism, please take a moment to chip in to cover the cost of our economy-class airfare to Bermuda and back for my cameraman and me.

Why haven’t the regime media — the CBC, CTV, the Globe and Mail — sent anyone down to Bermuda? It’s only a three-hour flight from Toronto. Do you doubt that if a Conservative politician had a tax-evasion scheme like this, they’d be all over it?

You’ve probably heard of the “Bermuda Triangle”. That’s a legendary place where ships and planes go missing. I don’t know anything about that. But I do know that Bermuda helps oligarchs like Mark Carney make billions of dollars disappear — at least from the Canada Revenue Agency.

If you think this journey is worthwhile, please help me cover our costs. Return airfare for my videographer and me is about $1,600 and we’ll have probably $200 in taxis. (Thank you.)