BREAKING: Justin Trudeau says he must stay at home after learning of exposure to COVID-19

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is isolating at home after a purported exposure to COVID-19.

The prime minister said in a tweet that he learned about the exposure just last night.

Last night, I learned that I have been exposed to COVID-19. My rapid test result was negative. I am following @OttawaHealth rules and isolating for five days. I feel fine and will be working from home. Stay safe, everyone – and please get vaccinated. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 27, 2022

He says the result of his rapid antigen test was negative, but he will be "following [Ottawa Public Health] rules and isolating for five days."

This means the prime minister will be in isolation this weekend for the anticipated arrival in Ottawa of an estimated hundreds of thousands of protesters participating in the Truckers for Freedom movement.

Someone needed an excuse not to meet the truckers. https://t.co/sWhRwsVsMy — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) January 27, 2022

Trudeau's announcement of isolation also comes after the prime minister wrapped up what was described as a "virtual retreat" with his cabinet, which did see some ministers standing alongside Trudeau during an in-person press conference at Parliament Hill on Wednesday night.

This includes Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly and Defence Minister Anita Anand. So far none of these ministers have indicated they are also in isolation.