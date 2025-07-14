BREAKING: Mark Carney was lobbied by firms listed in ethics filing — after the federal election

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre took the Liberal Party to task Monday over Prime Minister Mark Carney’s long-hidden ethics disclosures after they were quietly released Friday afternoon.

“... while Prime Minister Carney was on vacation, his long-hidden ethics disclosures were quietly released. Unfortunately for Canadians, it raises far more questions than answers,” Poilievre told reporters Monday afternoon.

Disclosures show Carney must recuse himself from decisions involving approximately 100 companies due to conflicts of interest, yet many remain in his "blind trust" investment portfolio.

His holdings include 574 separate stocks, 91% in U.S.-headquartered companies.

Liberal MPs have sparred with the Official Opposition for months over questions about Carney’s assets and conflicts of interest.

Poilievre has repeatedly criticized Brookfield Asset Management, noting former Carney's chairmanship until January 16 and his millions in stock options in the company with Bermudan subsidiaries.

Ethics Commissioner filings detailed the prime minister’s extensive stock holdings, predominantly blue-chip American firms like oil, railway, retail, credit card, airline, and pharmaceutical companies, spanning 16 pages, according to Blacklock’s.

He holds millions in shares across 606 public corporations, including federal contractors, and earns book royalties. Carney also declared a record 80 corporate conflicts from his prior role as Brookfield Asset Management chair.

Carney did not disclose prior investments until becoming Prime Minister on March 14, as is required by law. Opposition MPs have proposed amendments to the Conflict of Interest Act to require all party leadership candidates to be compelled to disclose their assets.

“What if he has millions of dollars of financial interests that are opposite your interests?” Poilievre earlier asked reporters on March 7.

“What if he is profiting from insider knowledge or power at your expense? What if his interests lie with foreign hostile governments that can undermine our country? Then he is not working for you, he is working against you.”

Carney stated a screen would “prevent … preferential treatment” to those companies in his official duties, as staff are tasked with ensuring he isn’t aware of or involved in official matters or decisions involving said companies.

On June 18, Christiane Fox, deputy Privy Council clerk, testified to the Commons transport committee that her employees were attempting to “manage all the conflicts” that involved the Prime Minister’s former business associates.

Carney's ethics screens appear ineffective, according to the Conservative Party, with revelations that NorthRiver Midstream lobbied Carney on April 30, and he met with Brookfield Infrastructure CEO Sam Pollack on May 6, in spite of the supposed "screen."

Furthermore, Carney's election pledges align with major Brookfield investments, including his praise of Westinghouse, a nuclear firm he acquired at Brookfield; his housing plan promoting pre-fab homes, benefiting Brookfield's Modulaire; and his AI policy supporting Brookfield's Compass Data Centers and Data4, all of which financially benefit him.

“Canada’s Prime Minister cannot be trusted to make decisions on housing, energy, or AI when his decisions, or those of his Ministers and civil servants, could boost his own future payouts from Brookfield,” Poilievre said.

“Even if he’s not making decisions directly about those companies, broader policy initiatives that advance these sectors will directly benefit his future earnings.”

Carney earlier stated he complied with all rules, transferring stock to a blind trust. “I have stood up for Canada,” Carney claimed on March 17. “I have left my roles in the private sector at a time of crisis for our country. I am complying with all the rules.”

Poilievre demands that Carney explain why he hid these conflicts from voters until after the election.

“Now he will either be in a position to profit from big decisions — or be forced to sit out those decisions altogether,” he said. “Either way, Canadians will pay the price... This is why today, Conservatives call on Prime Minister Carney to sell his holdings so a trustee can invest the cash in a truly blind trust.”

Carney holds nearly $10 million in unexercised Brookfield Asset Management stock options as of December 31.