BREAKING: Merrick Garland confirms he personally signed off on the FBI's raid on Trump's residence

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland confirmed Thursday afternoon that he personally approved the FBI search warrant on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, and that the Justice Department has moved to unseal the warrant.

Speaking at a press conference some 30 minutes later than previously scheduled, Garland provided little in the way of new information regarding the raid, and didn't take any questions from the press.

Garland's announcement comes days after the FBI converged on Mar-a-Lago on Monday morning to retrieve boxes of documents pertaining to the National Archives.

As detailed by Rebel News, the raid on Trump’s residence is unprecedented, even in comparison to the rollercoaster ride of the Trump administration’s years in office.

In May, federal prosecutors opened a grand jury investigation into Trump over whether he mishandled classified material that ended up in his Mar-a-Lago home.

Prosecutors are currently seeking to learn how the documents were handled from the time they left the White House until they were returned to the National Archives.

For Trump to be charged with a crime, prosecutors must be able to prove that a crime was committed, with evidence showing those responsible for removing the documents from the White House were aware that the documents were classified and knew that removing them would break the law.

