Breaking: Ontario's Watchdog to unleash province-wide corruption crackdown amid Toronto Police scandal

The probe was triggered by explosive charges laid against Toronto and York officers, including conspiracy to commit murder.

Tamara Ugolini
  |   February 09, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

 

source: AlberTolentino - stock.adobe.com

Ontario’s Inspector General of Policing, Ryan Teschner, has announced an independent, province-wide inspection into how police services and boards across the province prevent, detect, and respond to corruption.

This sweeping review follows serious criminal charges against seven current Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers, one retired officer, and 19 other suspects in York Regional Police's (YRP) "Project South" investigation.

Project South kicked off in June 2025 after YRP thwarted an alleged murder plot at a York Region residence and has since uncovered a web of alleged corruption that includes bribery, conspiracy to commit murder, drug trafficking, shootings, extortions, and robberies.

Authorities claim TPS officers leaked sensitive personal information from police databases to key figures in an organized crime group, enabling these violent crimes.

Four of the accused officers have been suspended without pay, while two more TPS officers were recently suspended with pay, bringing the total implicated to ten current and former members.

At a press conference on Thursday, Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw called the allegations "deeply disappointing,” emphasizing that the harm inflicted by such corruption extends far beyond the immediate wrongdoing.

"These actions do not represent the values of the Toronto Police Service," Demkiw said, vowing to leave "no stone unturned" in addressing these betrayals while skirting questions about whether failures in the chain of command allowed them to occur.

In lieu of a resignation, Demkiw requested that Teschner's office scrutinize five critical areas: supervision and span of control, officer screening and vetting, access to police databases, evidence and property management, and substance abuse, alongside fitness for duty.

Teschner confirmed the inspection, appointing an external person to ensure focused, impartial oversight following allegations of police investigating themselves.

Public reaction on social media has been skeptical of the unfolding, with calls for broader accountability extending to other services like the RCMP and reform in Canadian policing.

More to come on this story.

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2026-02-09 21:24:09 -0500 Flag
    I doubt much will come from this investigation. Somebody like David Menzies needs to be put in charge and no hiding of information must happen. Unredact everything and let us know who the crooked cops are.