BREAKING: Power cut at Universal Ostrich Farms, cull reportedly moving forward

Rebel News journalist Drea Humphrey is on the ground in Edgewood, British Columbia, where RCMP and cull vehicles are reportedly descending on Universal Ostrich Farms to begin the slaughter.

An anonymous tip months ago led investigators to the farm, where they claimed two deceased carcasses tested positive for the avian flu, creating a necessity to cull the entire flock.

Contractors working on behalf of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) are currently heading to the ostrich farm to start the cull, according to video circulating on social media.

The ostriches that are set to be culled have been used for ground-breaking scientific research in Japan’s Kyoto Prefectural University.

A standoff is currently taking place at the farm, as RCMP and contractors attempt to gain access to the facility. The power has reportedly been cut off in the section of the farm that houses the exotic birds.

It’s a bit of a plot twist. RCMP just arrested Tim, a man who has been doing maintenance at the farm to relieve some of the stress.



Tim claimed to be the man in black who was on the neighbours property with a Jeri can.



The farmers and long…

As RCMP were negotiating with the farm a masked man in black rushed toward supporters on the conjoined road with a Jeri can.



A female neighbour can be heard yelling at the man, I presume to stop.

RCMP Liaison are negotiating with Jeff a supporter of the farm. They want the mysterious trees and other items removed so they can enter.



Jeff saying the farm had nothing to do with it but he will work on removing the blockage.

4. Katie Pasitney with Universal Ostrich Farm gives up date on latest intel as cull entourage passes through Lumby toward the farm.

Cull of is imminent. Power is out



Police & CFIA contractors to cull 400 healthy ostriches are here at Universal Ostrich Farms.



*note: no data in certain areas so there will be upload delays.



Support & Share our Coverage at https://t.co/ziF2wnLm2P

BREAKING : The power has been cut or stopped working on the half of the farm where the ostriches are.



This happened approx. 30 mins after we received intel that RCMP & CFIA cull contractors left hotels in Vernon & were headed to the farm.

Rebel News has received intel that officers and cull vehicles have left the hotels they were parked at in Vernon and are en route to the farm.



Reports of 3 unmarked cars already passing Lumby (approx 1:15hrs away, are coming…