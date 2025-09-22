BREAKING: Power cut at Universal Ostrich Farms, cull reportedly moving forward

The presumably healthy flock of nearly 400 ostriches is set to be culled despite massive support from protesters and the community for weeks on end.

Rebel News journalist Drea Humphrey is on the ground in Edgewood, British Columbia, where RCMP and cull vehicles are reportedly descending on Universal Ostrich Farms to begin the slaughter.

An anonymous tip months ago led investigators to the farm, where they claimed two deceased carcasses tested positive for the avian flu, creating a necessity to cull the entire flock.

Contractors working on behalf of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) are currently heading to the ostrich farm to start the cull, according to video circulating on social media.

The ostriches that are set to be culled have been used for ground-breaking scientific research in Japan’s Kyoto Prefectural University.

A standoff is currently taking place at the farm, as RCMP and contractors attempt to gain access to the facility. The power has reportedly been cut off in the section of the farm that houses the exotic birds.

Follow along for live updates below:

