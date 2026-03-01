Richmond Hill, Ontario – March 1, 2026 – In the early hours of this morning, a shooting targeted Saliwan Boxing, a Richmond Hill business owned by prominent Iranian activist Salar Gholami, raising urgent questions about whether the attack constitutes an act of terrorism linked to political tensions in Iran.

The incident, which involved 17 gunshots fired into the unoccupied building, comes less than a day after the death of the Islamic Republic in Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, amid ongoing protests in Toronto supporting the Iranian uprising.

York Regional Police confirmed the shooting occurred around 3:00 a.m. on the east side of Yonge Street, north of Steeles Avenue West. Officers investigating the scene found clear evidence of gunfire directed at the commercial property, with damage confined to the structure itself. Fortunately, the building was empty at the time, and no injuries were reported.

"The premise shows evidence of gunfire directed at the building," police stated in an official release, withholding suspect details as the investigation unfolds. Authorities are urging witnesses or those with surveillance footage from the area to contact the #2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-830-0303 ext. 7241, referencing case #G02671860.

Gholami, an Iranian patriot and lead organizer of massive rallies that have drawn hundreds of thousands to Toronto's streets over the past two months, described the attack as a "terrorist" assault in his Instagram videos posted this morning. He revealed that Saliwan Boxing has served as the de facto headquarters for these solidarity efforts, amplifying voices against the Islamic Republic during Iran's nationwide uprising.

“I’m a patriotic Kurd who wishes to die for Iran.”



The worst people in the world had a really bad day yesterday and came after our rally organizer, @salargholamiii. They shot SEVENTEEN TIMES at his place of business.



Given yesterday’s news, I can’t imagine it dampened his… pic.twitter.com/V5Rfn1nae6 — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) March 1, 2026

"A group of terrorists attacked our club and opened fire," Gholami said. "Seventeen shots fired... This club has been the headquarters of our activities in Toronto." He connected the timing to Khamenei's death, suggesting it fueled fear among regime supporters, and emphasized the potential for tragedy: the venue had hosted families, including young children and teenagers, dancing until late the previous night. "They're such terrorists... They could've killed them right here," he added, vowing to continue the fight. "We will take back Iran. This is the final battle."

The attack's political undertones have ignited debate over its classification as terrorism: a targeted strike against a symbol of dissent, intended to intimidate activists abroad.

Gholami's rallies have positioned Toronto as a global hub for the Iranian revolution, clashing with alleged Islamic Republic agents in the diaspora. "These seventeen shots showed seventeen times they were scared," Gholami stated, framing the incident as retaliation against anti-regime efforts, including attacks on IRGC bases in Iran.

Undeterred, Gholami urged supporters to gather at the Iranian consulate at 1:00 p.m. today with flowers, declaring, "We won't let them silence their voices." As police probe for suspects, community leaders warn this could escalate tensions, urging vigilance. Investigations continue, with no arrests yet.

Today, Toronto - Keep Fighting for a Free Iran pic.twitter.com/sc5dftCyZR — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) March 1, 2026