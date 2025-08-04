BREAKING: Tommy Robinson returns to the UK to plead self-defence

A few days ago Tommy Robinson was walking through St. Pancras train station in London, when he was repeatedly threatened by a drunk hoodlum. Tommy was by himself, and the man obviously had been radicalized by the media’s around-the-clock demonization of Tommy. Tommy warned the thug to stay away, but he wouldn’t. As he advanced towards Tommy, Tommy at the last moment hit back first, a clear case of self-defence.

Tommy immediately called police to let them know what had transpired. The next morning, at 6 a.m. Tommy’s lawyers called police too.

Having reported the incident to the police, Tommy went about his business, including going to do media interviews abroad. When police notified his lawyers they wanted to interview Tommy, he canceled his trip and returned to the UK moments ago.

(The regime media had falsely claimed that Tommy was somehow running away from the incident.)

I believe this man attacking Tommy was a chance encounter — but the media has radicalized so many people against Tommy, it was only a matter of time. It’s terrible that Tommy can’t even walk through a train station without being assaulted. Then again, 940,000 crimes were reported to police in London last year, so he’s not the only one.

If the victim here had been anyone other than Tommy — and London is in the middle of a crime wave — police would let it go as a clear case of self defence. But this is Tommy, the “enemy of the state”. It’s unlikely the police or prosecutors will let this “opportunity” go by.

That’s why I came to London: if Tommy is not released by police tonight, I’ll be in court when Tommy applies for bail. (I have also offered to act as a “surety” for Tommy, to hep secure his release.)

I’ll keep you posted how that goes, and of course I’ll live-tweet any proceedings.

I promised Tommy I’d help him cover the costs of his lawyers, by crowdfunding that. Like many people, I’ve come to the unhappy conclusion that the UK now has two-tier justice — and Tommy is on the wrong side of that. The least we can do is to help lift the financial burden of these lawsuits off of him.

Thanks for your support for our friend. I’ll give you more updates tomorrow.

If you can help cover the legal bills (Tommy is pleading self-defence) please do. (Thanks.)

