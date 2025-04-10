BREAKING: Tommy Robinson will appear before the Chief Justice of the UK tomorrow!

I’m at the airport in Ottawa, Canada. I’m about to fly overnight to London, England, to the Court of Appeal.

At 10:30 a.m. UK time, Tommy Robinson will appeal his oppressive sentence for contempt of court.

The trial judge threw the book at him, which was outrageous. But the prison has made it much worse — putting Tommy in solitary confinement. Not even the trial judge had contemplated that.

Tomorrow’s hearing will be an opportunity for Tommy’s top-flight “King’s Counsel” — a title given to only the most senior barristers in the UK — to make the case that the sentence is too harsh.

And I just learned today that the three-judge panel will be chaired by Justice Sue Lascelles Carr, who is the Lady Chief Justice of England and Wales. She’s the most senior judge in the UK.

For better or worse, the courts are taking Tommy’s appeal very seriously.

Tommy has now spent more than 150 days in solitary confinement. It’s outrageous that his judicial review of his prison treatment was not accepted by the courts. (That was a challenge to the way he’s actually being treated in prison). But in a way, that makes tomorrow’s appeal more convincing — there’s no way the courts meant that Tommy would be subject to nine months in solitary.

I’m flying all night to make sure I land at Heathrow Airport early, because London traffic is notorious. The hearing starts at 10:30 a.m. UK time, and I hope to be there early to get a good seat. I’ll have a coffee and a Red Bull, and I’ll be ready to go.

My plan is simple: to live-tweet the proceedings from the courtroom, and to film short videos before and after the hearing, and during any breaks. My purpose is to keep Tommy’s many supporters around the world informed of how the appeal goes. And, just as important, to challenge the lies that will surely be told by The Guardian, the BBC state broadcaster and other hostile media about Tommy.

(Luckily, I can type faster than any of them, so for every lie they tell, I’ll be able to tell three truths!)

I’ll post all of this to a special website we’ve set up called www.TommyReports.com.

If you can help defray the cost of my journey, I’d be grateful. Between the flight and the taxis, it will be close to $1,000 Canadian (or about £500). I know it sounds crazy to fly seven hours each way, plus cab rides, to report on a court case. But I simply don’t trust the mainstream media in the UK — do you?

If you can help me defray the costs of my airfare and taxis, I’d be very grateful. Thanks.

See you tomorrow morning.

