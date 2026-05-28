BREAKING: Toronto Police announce missing 14-year-old Jewish girl has been found

After 12 days of searching, Toronto Police have announced that Esther, the missing 14-year-old Jewish girl, has been located safely.

MISSING: (LOCATED)

-Esther, 14, was located by police and is safe

-More information will be provided at the Command Post in Earl Bales Park at 3 pm#GO1005716

^jl — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 28, 2026

Toronto police confirmed Thursday that Esther had been found and “is safe,” but provided no additional details about where she was located or the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

Police are expected to provide an update at 3 p.m. Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant will be reporting from the command centre, so stay tuned for further developments.

BREAKING: Missing 14-year-old Ester has been located.



Rebel News' @EzraLevant is on the scene at Earl Bales Park in north Toronto, where police are set to hold a press conference on the incident.



More updates to come. pic.twitter.com/4joYpL92lz — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 28, 2026

Esther had been missing since late on the night of May 15.

Early in the investigation, Toronto Police upgraded the search to a Level 1 operation — the highest level available — allowing officers to deploy specialized resources including dog, mounted, and marine units.

Hundreds of members of Toronto’s Jewish community, along with many other local residents, mobilized extensively, organizing search parties and putting up missing-person posters throughout the Greater Toronto Area. A $25,000 reward was offered for information that helped lead to finding Esther.

Some of the posters were repeatedly torn down, drawing comparisons to incidents involving posters of Israeli hostages that were vandalized following the October 7 Hamas terrorist attacks against Israel.

One such incident was confronted and posted about on X.

Tearing down the notice of a missing 14 year old autistic girl, simply because she is Jewish, is evil on so many levels that I don’t even know where to start.



Vile hatred against Jews is moving from an ugly sentiment to dangerous actions.



We must end this now. And make Canada a… https://t.co/UsPv0QlQRa — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) May 28, 2026

For more than a week, Rebel News also used its billboard truck to help spread awareness about Esther’s disappearance throughout Toronto.

According to CP24, a police source said that Esther was found in a home in Etobicoke and has been taken to a hospital to be looked after. At least one male was present in the home, and investigations will continue to determine if there is any criminality.

She is believed to be in “good physical health” but has been taken to hospital to be assessed, Supt. Don Belanger told reporters.

This is a developing story, and more updates will follow.