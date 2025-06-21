BREAKING: Trump claims U.S. airstrike on Iranian nuclear sites amid escalating Iran–Israel tensions

U.S. President Donald J. Trump has claimed responsibility for what he calls a "very successful attack" on three of Iran's nuclear sites: Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.

"All planes are now outside of Iran air space," Trump wrote. "A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home." He congratulated the U.S. military and declared, "There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE!"

The Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan nuclear facilities are among Iran's most fortified sitws, central to its uranium enrichment and nuclear development programs.

This story is developing. Rebel News will update as official statements and verifiable information become available.