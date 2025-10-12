BREAKING: Will Tommy Robinson go back to jail tomorrow? I’ll be there at court

I’m at the Toronto airport about to fly on a night flight to London, England. Tomorrow morning, Tommy Robinson is on trial again, this time at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

Tommy is being prosecuted under the Terrorism Act. That sounds like he’s done something terribly wrong, but actually when the police arrested him, the first thing they said to him was they knew he wasn’t a terrorist — they were just using the law against him because it has a highly unusual provision: when you’re arrested under the Terrorism Act, you are not allowed to remain silent. Here, let me explain:

So they told Tommy they knew he wasn’t a terrorist. But for the next six hours they peppered him with questions about his entire life — his journalism, his politics, his plans for organizing rallies. It was a complete abuse of the law, and the cops pretty much admitted it.

But then they asked for the password to Tommy’s cell phone. And that was a bridge too far.

See, Tommy has private information on his phone, including interviews with victims of the UK’s notorious rape gangs. These victims and whistleblowers never would have spoken to Tommy had they thought he’d pass on their conversations straight to Keir Starmer’s abusive government.

So Tommy refused. And he was charged under the law. And tomorrow is the trial.

I’m worried. Tommy has become an “enemy of the state” — I fear it’s impossible for him to even get a fair trial. I mean, if Lucy Connolly got 31 months in prison for a mean post on social media, imagine what that same judge would do to Tommy. It’s not a jury — it’s a trial by judge alone.

There’s nothing the government would like more than to put Tommy back in jail — they more or less admitted that after his huge free speech rally on September 13.

I’m coming all the way from Canada because I simply don’t trust the mainstream media in the UK to report on Tommy’s case fairly and accurately. I’m a very fast typist, so I’ll be in the court, live-tweeting as fast as I can, so you (and the world) can know what’s really going on in there. And I’ll also make videos before and after the hearing.

If you can help cover the cost of my economy-class plane ticket, I’d be grateful.

Please go to www.TommyTrial.com and chip in what you can (thanks.)

I think it’s absolutely critical that I’m there to dispel the propaganda of the regime media — and, frankly, to make sure the U.S. government hears about the injustices of this case. I have come to the unhappy view that Donald Trump scolding Keir Starmer about censorship is pretty much the only thing holding Starmer back now.

If you can help me out, please do, by clicking here or going to www.TommyTrial.com — thanks.