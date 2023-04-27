Brian Peckford says he was 'disappointed' in Pierre Poilievre for not participating in the trucker convoy

Tamara Lich, the woman at the heart of the trucker convoy speaks out in her new book "Hold The Line: My Story from the Heart of the Freedom Convoy."

Ezra Levant asked Brian Peckford a few questions on the leader of the opposition. "I'd like to ask you, first of all, for your assessment of Pierre Poilievre as a prospective Prime Minister. And second of all, your prediction. What are your thoughts on Poilievre? And would he be a good PM and do you think he's got a chance?"

Brian Peckford said:

I have been very disappointed. He called me when he was running for the leadership and asked for my support, and I refused to provide it to him because I was at that point disappointed in how we did not participate in the truckers convoy where I flew down to there and spoke and had meetings with Tamara Lich and the board and so on and was very strongly supportive of what they were doing, especially after I got there and realized that this was a very peaceful, a civil disobedience, constitutionally ratified protest.

When the lady from the European Parliament came over to here, Christine [Anderson].

Yeah. When she came over here and met with a number of the Conservative MPs and then was lambasted almost using Trudeau's words, Mr. Poilievre to do that, it showed a sign of a poor leadership. This is where he really could have shone brightly amongst those who are who want to support him and who want him to be prime minister. And he failed that test badly, very badly.

Very badly. And then thirdly, I was really disappointed in how we approach the CBC by writing Twitter, which only lasted a few days, and Twitter took off the designation of being a government appointed institution. This was a diversion.