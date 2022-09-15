Washington, Oregon, and B.C. to become first 'sustainable mega-region' to reach net zero

E-transfer (Canada):

International west coast politicians and oligarchs gathered in Blaine, Washington to attend this week’s annual Cascadia Innovation Corridor conference at the Semiahmoo Resort and Spa.

The main topic of discussion included the reported plan to act against climate change through the “Cascadia Vision 2050,” a proposal that aims to reduce carbon emissions by 80% by the year 2050, a goal set forth by the World Economic Forum.

The Cascade Corridor is an international corridor that consists of British Columbia, Washington State, and Oregon. Politicians, along with leaders in the private sector, have reported plans to make this region the first “sustainable mega-region,” hoping to become a global model.

Bill Gates, Governor Jay Inslee, Governor Gavin Newsom, Governor Kate Brown, British Columbia Premier John Horgan, along with former WA state Governor Christine Gregoire and other leaders in the business and tech industries, attended the conference to discuss how to move forward and act against climate change.

According to “Cascadia Vision 2050,” the proposal states that the region can achieve the goal of reducing 80% of emissions by 2050 through 3 pillars: Housing and Development, Transportation, and Environmental Stewardship.

Under the proposal, a high-speed transit system will be created running from British Columbia, Canada down to Oregon, to combat traffic congestion which they say generate immense greenhouse gas emissions and is a leading threat to the climate.

According to the report, vehicle gas emissions are a leading cause of climate change, and the light rail would reduce emissions.

The proposal also states that affordable housing is one of the leading causes of climate change because middle and low-income people can’t afford to live in big cities and must commute to work, thus polluting the environment. To tackle this, the report says that they will be developing underdeveloped land and will build new hub cities that the light rail can be connected to.

In short, the international region wants to adapt the same climate policies to achieve the goal of net-zero emissions.

The conference drew slight pushback and a group of protesters gathered outside the resort. They believe that the green agenda is a scam being used to control the population in order to pave the way for the Great Reset and one world order.

Those that attended the conference told Rebel News that with the help of the private sector and politicians working together, they were hopeful that the Global Climate 2050 agenda can be achieved.