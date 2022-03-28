British Cycling warns athletes will be punished for speaking against org's transgender policy

AP Photo/Michel Eule

British Cycling, the lead governing body for the sport in the United Kingdom has warned members that they will be reprimanded and censored if they speak out against the newly updated 2020 “Transgender and Non-Binary Participation Policy.”

The organization is responsible for picking and managing the British cycling team representing Britain at the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), where it is involved in developing cycling regulation standards at all levels, including amateur leagues to the Olympics.

In a reply to its publication announcement, British Cycling wrote on Twitter, “We take a zero-tolerance approach to instances of hate being targeted at individuals because of their views or gender identity. This thread will be moderated, and if you're aware of inappropriate or offensive behavior by our members please email [email protected].”

As detailed by the women’s rights website 4W, section 7 of the stated “Transgender and Non-Binary Participation Policy,” lists out a set of guidelines under “roles and responsibilities” demanding that members skirt common sense and embrace woke ideology.

The list of rules in the code of conduct reads as follows:

Welcome all Transgender and Non-Binary Participants, just as you would any other Participant;

Treat all Transgender and Non-Binary Participants with dignity and respect, just as you would any other Participant;

Respect the private and confidential nature of all Transgender and Non-Binary Participants’ situations and information;

Accept all Participants in the gender they present; verification of their identity should be no more than expected of any other person;

Report any incidents of inappropriate or offensive behaviour and language to the British Cycling Integrity and Compliance Department;

Avoid making assumptions about the Participant, ask their name and take your lead from the information they may, or may not, offer you;

Be clear about what language you use, all Participants should be referred to as the gender that they inform you they are;

If asked, refer Transgender and Non-Binary Participants to this policy to understand the parameters in which they are able to take part in both Recreational Activity and Racing Competitions.

Crucially, the guidance suggests that members who are concerned by the rules can also be reported by other members for breaching the code of conduct.

“British Cycling members are able to report any concerns… If British Cycling are notified of an individual who is taking advantage of the inclusive nature of this policy, or an individual who has been subject to any conduct which is in breach of the Code of Conduct due to their Gender Identity, the matter shall be considered under the British Cycling Disciplinary Regulations,” the command states.

The list of behavioural guidelines say that members who were previously warned under section 7 must “accept all participants in the gender they present.” Failure to do so will result in a report to the so-called “Integrity and Compliance Department.”

Section 8 of the policy states that British Cycling reserves the right to take any and all actions under the regulations for breaches of the policy, which includes stigmatization or discrimination against a participant on the grounds of gender identity.

The disciplinary regulations state that “verbal or physical abuse of any kind, including but not limited to comments written and/or shared on social media” and the recommended sanctions include fines up to £250 ($327 USD), and/or one-year suspension of licence and/or membership, and/or participation from British Cycling events.