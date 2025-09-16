British punk duo 'Bob Vylan' slammed for appearing to celebrate Charlie Kirk's murder

On Monday's live stream, Ezra Levant and Sheila Gunn Reid reacted to British punk duo 'Bob Vylan' appearing to celebrate Charlie Kirk's assassination during a concert on Saturday.

Video circulating on social media appears to show the frontman of the duo launching into an expletive-filled rant condemning the late conservative activist.

“I want to dedicate this next one to an absolute piece of sh-t of a human being,” said the vocalist 'Bobby Vylan'.

“The pronouns was/were. ‘Cause if you chat sh-t you will get banged. Rest in peace, Charlie Kirk, you piece of sh-t,” he continued.

Ezra condemned 'Bobby Vylan' for his vile remarks and normalization of brutal political violence. "He is reveling, he is jubilant. He is whipping up a crowd, he's normalizing political violence," he said.

"I still maintain that Charlie Kirk is not a household name in the UK. They do have Turning Point in the UK, they do, but it is not a dominant force like it is in America," Ezra continued.

"So Bob Vylan probably didn't have an opinion about Charlie Kirk until 10 minutes ago, there's no compelling reason for him to weigh in. He's just a disgusting human being," he said.

Vylan later posted a video on social media attempting to deny that he celebrated Kirk's death. “I did call him a piece of s–t. That much is true. But at no point was his death celebrated,” he said.

The British duo previously had their US visas revoked in June of this year after launching into a hateful tirade directed towards the Israel Defense Forces during their performance at the Glastonbury Festival.