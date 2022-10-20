British supermarket wants to stock insect-based foods as solution for food crisis

Creative Commons

Aldi, one of Britain’s largest supermarkets, is considering stocking bugs alongside food recipe kits for parents to prepare food for their kids as a “sustainable” alternative to meat, which has skyrocketed in price.

Bugs like crickets and mealworms have been touted as cheap substitutes for protein, and the drive to consume protein from non-animal sources is seeing an ongoing push from climate change activists and organizations like the World Economic Forum.

According to the Daily Mail, Aldi is considering stocking products by Yum Bug, which produces insect-based recipe kits. The company is one of several that are currently competing to stock their “sustainable” bug products on supermarket shelves throughout the U.K.

Products in the range include cricket burgers and “mince” bug meat.

According to the report, Aldi has teamed up with a tv game show in which insect “farmers” are pitching their bug-based food products to win space on the shelves.

The Daily Mail reported:

Hosted by Anita Rani, of Countryfile and BBC Radio 4 and Chris Bavin, of Britain's Best Home Cook and Eat Well for Less, the six-part TV series sees suppliers compete in categories such as dinners, baked goods, treats and store cupboard essentials.

Products are presented to Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, who deliberates on factors such as price, packaging, shopper demand, and the ability to scale up, before whittling contestants down to just two.

“We’re on a mission to change perceptions of insects as food; they’re one of the most sustainable protein sources in the world,” said Aaron Thomas, a contestant on the show. “We want to take bug consumption mainstream. If we’re able to get in front of Aldi’s audience, that would be an amazing opportunity.”

According to Taylor, crickets are made up of 70% protein, “which is three times the amount of protein found in beef. They've also got more iron than spinach, more calcium than milk, and the list keeps going. They are an incredible superfood.”

Aldi believes that insect-based alternatives to meat are going to be the “next big thing.”