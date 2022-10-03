'Bros' co-creator and actor blames 'homophobic weirdo' audience for poor box office turnout

Universal Pictures

Billy Eichner, the screenwriter, and co-star of “Bros,” an LGBTQ romantic comedy, is upset that the film is doing extremely poorly at the box office.

Ahead of the film's release, Eichner took to social media to inform potential viewers that the movie, which revolves around gay men, is not for heterosexual audiences. Eichner is now upset that the film garnered a less-than-stellar turnout on its opening weekend and blames “homophobic weirdos” for the dismal attendance.

Eichner, who stars in the film and co-wrote it with director Nicholas Stoller, lashed out on Twitter as the film pulled in less than $5 million over the weekend, leaving it millions behind “Smile,” “Don’t Worry Darling,” and “The Woman King.”

“Last night I snuck in and sat in the back of a sold out theater playing BROS in LA,” tweeted Eichner. “The audience howled with laughter start to finish, burst into applause at the end, and some were wiping away tears as they walked out. It was truly magical. Really. I am VERY proud of this movie,” insisting that the movie was good.

“Rolling Stone already has BROS on the list of the best comedies of the 21st century,” he added.

“Even with glowing reviews, great Rotten Tomatoes scores, an A CinemaScore etc, straight people, especially in certain parts of the country, just didn’t show up for Bros,” he wrote. “And that’s disappointing but it is what it is.”

“Everyone who ISN’T a homophobic weirdo should go see BROS tonight” as “it *is* special and uniquely powerful to see this particular story on a big screen, esp for queer folks who don’t get this opportunity often,” wrote the actor/writer.

Everyone who ISN’T a homophobic weirdo should go see BROS tonight! You will have a blast! And it *is* special and uniquely powerful to see this particular story on a big screen, esp for queer folks who don’t get this opportunity often. I love this movie so much. GO BROS!!! ❤️🌈 — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 2, 2022

Eichner’s remarks garnered a negative reception on Twitter, with many telling him to stop whining.

“I don’t think this kind of sales pitch is gonna work,” replied conservative commentator David Reaboi.

I don’t think this kind of sales pitch is gonna work. https://t.co/q2Rg6vwxco — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) October 3, 2022

“’Support me or you’re a homophobe’ doesn’t have the marketing power it once used to thanks to overuse. That’s good to see. May this movie die a thousand deaths…,” Derek Hunter of Townhall replied.

"Support me or you're a homophobe" doesn't have the marketing power it once used to thanks to overuse. That's good to see. May this movie die a thousand deaths... https://t.co/a29vGsVU2t — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) October 3, 2022

It’s worth pointing out that “Bros” isn’t failing at the box office because audiences are homophobic. Contrary to Eichner’s claims, films with gay protagonists like “Brokeback Mountain” have done remarkably well in theatre, and shows like “Orange is the New Black” and “Will and Grace” have been chart toppers.