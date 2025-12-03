BUFFALO ROUNDTABLE | First Nations pipeline veto, Carney's carbon tax hike, Smith backs Castle Law

About this Episode

Hosted by: Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle

Panel guests this week: Cory Morgan (columnist, Western Standard) | Chris Scott (activist, Alberta Prosperity Project)

Today, we're looking at debate surrounding potential First Nations' vetoes of any new pipeline project following Alberta and Ottawa's signing of a memorandum of understanding that opens the door to new developments.

Plus, alongside the agreement comes an industrial carbon tax hike, something Prime Minister Mark Carney has been boasting about.

And finally, Premier Danielle Smith is backing Albertans' right to self-defence, with her governing United Conservative Party looking to roll out new legislation to protect those who defend their property from intruders.

Watch live video broadcast of Rebel Roundup right here on RebelNews.com or on Rumble and YouTube. Tune in every weekday at 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. MT).

