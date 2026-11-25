About this Episode

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle break down Premier Danielle Smith's response to Steven Guilbeault and the push for pipeline progress in Canada. Guest Chris Scott of the Whistle Stop Cafe, who is running for UCP Central Director, joins ahead of this weekend's UCP AGM in Calgary.

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